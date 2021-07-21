Cocaine Disguised as a Cake Part of $200K Drug Bust, Officials Say

Two people were arrested in Maine on Tuesday with more than four pounds of cocaine, two pounds of which was disguised as a cake, authorities said.

The fake cake's packaging said it weighs one kilogram and said in Spanish it has "Perfect white and ideal flow!" according to an image shared Wednesday by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Chelsey Cochran, a 33-year-old from Winslow, Maine, and John Cedeno, a 25-year-old from New York City, were arrested by Maine Drug Enforcement agents and local police in Gardiner, Maine, Tuesday, according to a news release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Acting on information they received earlier in the week, officers located the two men as they were driving north on the Maine Turnpike in an Audi, according to public safety officials. Maine State Police helped stop the car on 1-295.

After a state police drug dog sniffed the vehicle, officials said, they found what is estimated to be $200,000 worth of cocaine in the trunk.

Maine Department of Public Safety

The cocaine was wrapped in plastic with coffee grounds sprinkled on top, a tactic used by drug traffickers to hide the scent of the drug from K-9 dogs, a representative of the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

The representative said officials believe the drugs were being transported into the state for redistribution throughout Kennebec and Somerset counties.

The men were taken to Kennebec County Jail. Both were likely to appear in Kennebec County Court on Wednesday, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear if either had an attorney who could speak to the charges.