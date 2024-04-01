Cocktails to-go policy expires in Mass.

If you were planning on ordering out Monday, you'll have to make your cocktails at home.

The to-go cocktail program is on hold for now as Massachusetts lawmakers weigh whether to make the pandemic-era policy permanent.

Gov. Maura Healey supports making cocktails to-go permanent. But not everyone is in favor of it.

Liquor store owners have opposed this legislation since it was first enacted, as a measure to support restaurants during the pandemic.

While this has been extended every year on April 1, this year that didn't happen. That means as of midnight, bars and restaurants were no longer able to sell cocktails to-go.

Right now, making these sales permanent is tied into the supplemental budget, which mainly focuses on migrant shelter funding.

Opponents say this measure shouldn't be tied to funding shelters, while proponents argue this is helping keep mom and pop restaurants afloat.

"This extension of being able to sell to-go cocktails is a lifeline to restaurants that need different income streams," said Corby Kummer, executive director of Aspen Institute Food & Society.

"The emergency is over and now it's time to go back to what we were. We were always afraid in the industry that this was always going to be abused, that this was going to be something that someone would try to make permanent and unfortunately, our concerns have proven to be true," said Rob Mellion, Massachusetts Package Stores Association.

The measure is set to be discussed in conference committees Monday, but NBC10 Boston was told a decision on it could drag out until July.