Massachusetts

Cohasset, Hingham police searching for 2 people in stolen car

Cohasset police said people may see police drones and police K-9s

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

cohasset police

Police in Cohasset and Hingham, Massachusetts, are searching Saturday night for two people who fled from officers in a stolen car.

Cohasset police issued an alert on social media saying they are actively looking for two males who got away from Hingham police.

The suspects were last seen near Jerusalem Road by West Corner and were also observed in the area of Lamberts Lane, police said, warning that people in the area may see police drones and police K9s as part of the search.

Anyone who sees the suspects should call 911.

Further information has not been released.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us