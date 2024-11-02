Cohasset, Hingham police searching for 2 people in stolen car

Police in Cohasset and Hingham, Massachusetts, are searching Saturday night for two people who fled from officers in a stolen car.

Cohasset police issued an alert on social media saying they are actively looking for two males who got away from Hingham police.

The suspects were last seen near Jerusalem Road by West Corner and were also observed in the area of Lamberts Lane, police said, warning that people in the area may see police drones and police K9s as part of the search.

**ALERT**@HinghamPolice and Cohasset PD are actively looking for 2 males that fled from Hingham PD in a stolen m/v. Last seen near Jerusalem Rd by West Corner. Also observed in the area of Lamberts Lane. You may see police drones and K9s. Call 911 if you see suspects — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) November 3, 2024

Anyone who sees the suspects should call 911.

Further information has not been released.