Cohasset Police Seek Driver That Hit and Killed Dog

Police are looking for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee model year 2011-2022 with chrome trim, and it likely has front right end damage

By Thea DiGiammerino

Cohasset Police Department

Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts are searching for a driver who hit and killed a dog Monday then took off.

The dog was hit near the intersection of Pond Street and Clay Spring Road just before 8 a.m., police said. They are looking for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee model year 2011-2022, with chrome trim. The vehicle will likely have damage to the front right end.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with surveillance footage is asked to contact Cohasset police. Anyone who thinks they recognize the vehicle or with other infomation can call the Cohasset Police Natural Resources Officer Josh Kimball at 781-383-1055 ext. 6125.

