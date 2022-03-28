Cold Case: New Spotlight on Disappearance of New Hampshire Teen in 1968

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office is taking a fresh look into the disappearance of a teenage girl from Concord, New Hampshire in 1968.

Janis Taylor was 15 years old when she disappeared in January 1968. The disappearance is considered suspicious, but Taylor remains missing and the case was never solved.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have had contact with Taylor between December 1967 and when she was reported missing on January 8, 1968.

Taylor was a sophomore at Concord High School when she disappeared. Before that she was enrolled in manchester Central High School. She grew up in Warner, NH with eight siblings and had been living in Concord at addresses on N. State Street, School Street and the Alosa Trailer Park on Manchester Street.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She was 5'3", 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was involved in 4H and rode horses, and associated with people who worked at Rumford Press in Concord.

Anyone who knew Taylor or might have information on the case is asked to contact Detective Paul Shaughnessy at the Concord Police Department at 603-230-4934, PShaughnessy@Concordpolice.com, the Concord Police Department Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or Sergeant Matthew Koehler of the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit 603-223-3648.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is also involved in the case.