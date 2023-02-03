Cold Emergency Now in Effect in Boston as Frigid Air Sweeps Into the Region

Boston is bracing for what is predicted to be a brutally cold snap of weather, as Arctic air sweeps into New England — sending temperatures into potentially hazardous territory.

Doctors say people should not underestimate how dangerous this cold snap will be.

The good news is it’s not a long duration deep freeze – but it’s dangerous nonetheless.

Doctors Warn About Frostbite

Doctors said that even for hearty New Englanders, our bodies are not really used to this extremely cold weather this year because it's been such a mild winter so far.

This bitter blast of cold is not only an issue for people but also for our beloved pets.

If you can avoid going out, you will be safer staying indoors, doctors say. Frostbite is a real concern Friday and Saturday when the temperature will be below zero for several hours – and that’s before wind chill is factored in.

“If we’re in -15, -25 degree temperatures with the wind chill, frost bite can happen in 5-10 minutes," deputy chair of the department of emergency medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital Dr. Ali Raja said. "So if you are going out, make sure you layer up, make sure you try to cover up every bit of exposed skin, you have to have gloves, you have to have scarves around your face, make sure that if you have exposed skin, you try to cover it up.”

Protecting People Who Are Unhoused

In this dangerously cold weather, one major concern is for the unhoused population. In response to that concern, there will be 24-hour access to South Station for individuals who are unhoused Friday and Saturday.

For the past several years, there had been policy to push that unhoused population out of the station at 11 p.m.

Shelters will not be turning anyone away during this arctic blast. They will have warming centers, even for people who don’t want to stay in a bed.

The transit agency said it will run trains and buses at or near regular schedules. The key to that is trying to keep all of the trains moving so they are warmed up.

The Pine Street Inn will have its outreach vans out, even adding two additional transport vehicles through cold spell.

“They will be transporting people to shelter who want shelter, they will be trying to convince people who don’t want shelter to come to shelter, and honestly in some cases we’ll ask people to sit in the van with us for a few hours just to get out of the worst of it," Pine Street Inn Executive Director Lyndia Downie said. "So they’ll be doing all of that, they’ll be checking in on people on a regular basis. We do have a list of people we think are particularly vulnerable, either due to health conditions or mental health or substance use, that we will be very focused on getting them in.”

School Closings in New England

Several school districts in the region have called off classes on Friday, due to the frigid temperatures, including Worcester and Boston.

Travel Impacted by Cold Weather

This weekend's extreme cold snap may affect travel, for those who do end up venturing outside.

Given the weather, planes may be delayed at Logan International and Worcester Regional airports over the weekend, officials said.

The extreme conditions prompted officials to cancel this weekend's Sumner Tunnel closure, since workers won't be able to do their usual work. And the closure of the Orange Line between Ruggles and North stations on Saturday was canceled as well, the Department of Transportation said.

The MBTA is putting steps in place to keep buses and trains on schedule or at least close to.