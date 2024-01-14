Cold front brings rain to New England in the afternoon after a dry Sunday morning

Sunday will start dry, but the afternoon will feature scattered showers/snow in spots. This is with a quick moving cold front. From 1pm to 6pm rain/snow will push from west to east.

Temperatures for Boston will be around 40 degrees as the cold front passes, limiting snow accumulation, and likely bringing wet conditions for low lying spots. Interior New England has the best chance for any accumulations, but they likely will not exceed 1" to 2". This could create some tricky travel for Central Mass. Sunday late afternoon.

This cold front is going to usher in our coldest stretch so far this season. Temperatures will drop quickly to the low 20s into Monday morning. For the remainder of the week, highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s with lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

Watching our next system that comes in on Tuesday as it could bring a rain/snow mix to Southern New England. Right now, it looks like the strongest point of this storm will be offshore, so moisture and wind will be limited. The NBC10 Weather team will keep you updated with new information as it comes in.

