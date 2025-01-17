Would you take an icy cold plunge in the name of wellness?

January is often a time for wellness resolutions, and one particular trend is making a big splash: cold plunge sauna circuits. These facilities, popping up across Massachusetts, offer a unique experience that combines intense cold with invigorating heat.

At Moki Sauna in Somerville, which opened just three weeks ago, patrons can alternate between bone-chilling ice baths and the warm embrace of a 170-degree sauna.

"People are really just curious to try it," owner Mark Peloquin said. "It's a little intimidating at first. People might say, 'Oh, we might just do the hot, might not plunge,' but quickly find that after doing it, it's not as scary as they think."

The facility maintains its ice baths at a bracing 39 to 44 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Generally, our rule is about 10-15 minutes in the sauna and then, if it's your first time, do about 30 seconds in the plunge," Peloquin said. “I think people come here for definitely the physical benefits, but I think what people find is there is also an underlying social benefit here too."

While research is still limited, some studies suggest that cold plunges may offer several health benefits, including improved mood regulation, reduced inflammation, and a strengthened immune system.

"There is data in animal models for stressing they release cold shock proteins, and those cold shock proteins have shown to be protective," said Dr. Gian Corrado, emergency sports medicine director at Mass General Brigham.

However, Corrado also cautions that ice baths are not suitable for everyone.

"Certainly, if you have a heart condition, if you have a kidney condition, high blood pressure, or if you're pregnant, you absolutely should not do this," Corrado said.

Merrill Cushman, a Wim Hof instructor in Millis, emphasized the importance of breathwork before taking the plunge.

"The Wim Hof method is based on the idea of hormetic stress," Cushman explains. "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger."

The technique involves a series of deep breaths, holds, and releases, designed to prepare the nervous system for the cold.

"It prepares their nervous system, their body, their mind for any kind of stress. In this case, being the ice,” Cushman said. “You’re changing the biochemistry of the body with things related to the amount of oxygen, carbon dioxide in your body.”

While cold plunge sauna circuits can offer a refreshing and potentially invigorating experience, it's crucial to consult with your doctor before trying them, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.