Cold Will Linger With A Few Snow Showers Possible

The chill lingers into the day today. We start of sunny with clouds filling in during the afternoon. A few snow showers are possible. Unsettled weather will return this week.

We aren’t expecting any major storm systems, but quick moving low pressure systems will bring along numerous changes of wet weather and some snow. At this point, it doesn’t look like the coast will see any accumulating snow, but a few inches are possible in the highest elevations of New England.

Currently, Tuesday and Friday looks to be our driest days of the week. Snow showers are possible for the Primary by Tuesday evening. Valentine’s day looks quiet across most of New England, but it will be seasonably chilly.