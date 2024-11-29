Colder air moves in on Friday night into Saturday

With meteorological fall coming to a close on Sunday, normal highs are at 46 degrees and normal lows at 33 degrees. Black Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures reaching the 40s by afternoon, though blustery conditions may make it feel cooler.

Scattered sprinkles or flurries are possible late in the afternoon to evening, especially in western Massachusetts and Connecticut, as a cold front passes through. These will be brief and spotty; with a slim chance they could reach eastern Massachusetts early in the evening. Most of the day will remain dry for shoppers and outdoor plans.

Tonight into Saturday, colder air moves in, with lows dipping below freezing and highs on Saturday staying slightly below average for late November. Any lingering sprinkles or flurries should clear up, leaving mostly dry weather.

Through the weekend and into next week, expect cold and dry conditions, with highs struggling to reach 40°F and nighttime lows in the teens and 20s. A chance for measurable precipitation might arrive late next week as weather patterns shift, we'll be watching closely as it comes closer.