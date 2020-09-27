Colebrook Resident Dies in Apartment Building Fire, Several Others Escape

One person has died after being unable to escape a fire that broke out early Sunday morning at a multi-unit apartment building in Colebrook, New Hampshire, authorities said.

A 911 caller reported the apartment building fire around 7:20 a.m., New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi, Colebrook Fire Chief Brett Brooks and Colebrook Police Chief Stephen Cass said in a statement.

Colebrook crews responded to the scene and encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the apartment building located at 187 Main Street, officials said.

Six residents were rescued from a porch roof, and one resident fell from the roof, according to officials.

Five residents were treated at a local hospital, one of whom was transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for further treatment.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, however, one resident was found deceased inside the building. Officials say the resident was unable to escape the blaze.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday at Concord Hospital. The victim had not been positively identified as of Sunday evening.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced families who lived in the building's six occupied apartments.

State Fire Marshal Parisi reminds everyone to maintain working smoke alarms in their homes and keep exits clear. Anyone with questions about fire safety in their homes can contact their local fire department or the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office.