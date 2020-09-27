Local

New Hampshire

Colebrook Resident Dies in Apartment Building Fire, Several Others Escape

Six residents were rescued from a porch roof, and one resident fell from the roof, according to officials. One resident was found deceased inside after the fire was extinguished at 187 Main Street.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

fire flames generic
NBC 5 News

One person has died after being unable to escape a fire that broke out early Sunday morning at a multi-unit apartment building in Colebrook, New Hampshire, authorities said.

A 911 caller reported the apartment building fire around 7:20 a.m., New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi, Colebrook Fire Chief Brett Brooks and Colebrook Police Chief Stephen Cass said in a statement.

Colebrook crews responded to the scene and encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the apartment building located at 187 Main Street, officials said.

Local

New Hampshire 13 seconds ago

Hiker Dies After Falling From Waterfall in New Hampshire's White Mountains

Glastonbury 55 mins ago

25 Students, 2 Staff Members at Glastonbury Schools in Quarantine

Six residents were rescued from a porch roof, and one resident fell from the roof, according to officials.

Five residents were treated at a local hospital, one of whom was transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for further treatment.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, however, one resident was found deceased inside the building. Officials say the resident was unable to escape the blaze.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday at Concord Hospital. The victim had not been positively identified as of Sunday evening.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced families who lived in the building's six occupied apartments.

State Fire Marshal Parisi reminds everyone to maintain working smoke alarms in their homes and keep exits clear. Anyone with questions about fire safety in their homes can contact their local fire department or the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshirefirecolebrook
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us