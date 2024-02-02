College applications, missed days among concerns for Newton students as teacher strike lingers

Students in Newton, Massachusetts, have missed 11 days of school as their teachers strike over contract negotiations. Even if a deal is reached that gets them back in their classrooms Monday, there are still concerns about future fallout.

"The most chaotic thing as a senior is that my transcripts aren't being sent to colleges right now.”

For most high school seniors, the college admissions process adds an extra layer of stress to the final year of high school. For Betina Kreiman, a senior at Newton North High School, the frenzy to send in applications now includes explaining to each college why her transcripts will be sent in late.

“I’ve had to email each one, one by one to make sure that they are aware of the situation that my grades are gonna be sent late," Kreiman said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Newton School teachers say they tried to send as many grades in before the strike as possible but high schools in the city still face the responsibility of scrambling to get those grades in once the strike ends.

“This is the population of students that I’m most concerned about right now so I think we’re going to be pretty creative about how we solve this, “ said Ethan Peritz, a math teacher for Newton North High School.

Peritz says the school continues to communicate with their colleges through their interface system SCOIR.

On Saturday the principal for Newton South High School, Tamara Stras, sent a letter out to their college admissions partners, explaining the delay, saying in part, “I wanted to assure you that neither the student nor the school are intentionally delaying the process and as a result, we would ask that the student not be penalized in the admissions process because of this.”

Another emerging concern with the strike drawing closer to an end is how students and teachers will make up the missed school days. On Thursday, the Newton School Committee voted to cancel February vacation in order to make up some of the school days missed from the strike.

“We know that are going to deliver 180 days of high-quality education to our students so I’m happy to give those days wherever they make sense,” said Peritz.

While the School Committee said there will be no penalty for students who cannot make it in during February break, students like Aneesha Aryan, a freshman at Newton North High School, who already made plans to visit California during that time, are more worried about the work missed during that time.

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to cancel now so now I’m gonna have to be making up the work,” said Aryan.