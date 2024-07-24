College athlete suspected of killing girl, 7, arrested in NH

A student-athlete wanted on a murder charge in the death of a girl in Washington State this April was arrested Wednesday in New Hampshire, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Demiko Fox, 22, was arrested without incident near Bow Junction in Bow, New Hampshire, just south of Concord, according to the Marshals. He'd been tracked to a temporary residence in the town by Kirkland police, who have been investigating the death of the 7-year-old girl who'd been in his care.

She was brought to a local hospital April 11 without a pulse but with what the Marshals said was obvious signs she'd been abused. Despite being stabilized at the hospital, she had acute brain trauma and died six days later at a Seattle trauma center.

The girl's death was recently ruled a homicide, according to the Marshals.

A warrant for Fox' arrest on a charge of second-degree murder was issued in King County, officials said. They noted he was a student-athlete at a college in the Bow, New Hampshire, area.

After his arrest, Fox was held without bail at Merrimack County Department of Corrections on a charge of fugitive from justice, ahead of his extradition to Washington State, the officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Fox had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.