3 People Injured in Shooting That Triggered College Lockdown in NH

Two women and one man were hospitalized Sunday after a shooting in New Hampshire that prompted a shelter-in-place order at nearby New England College, officials say.

College kids ran for their lives in the small town of Henniker, about 20 miles west of Concord, early Sunday morning. The chaos broke out after three people were shot in an apartment around 3 a.m., during a party at 4 Bridge Street.

“A lot of us were asleep and we just woke up to the sound of a lot of people screaming and yelling, said one student who lives across from the apartment where the shooting happened.

“We looked out the window and a lot of people were yelling and screaming, and running in a bunch of different directions,” she said.

The two female victims are New England College students and the male is a former student, according to students. All were treated and released from an area hospital.

“I think they were just trying to escort people out and things got a little crazy and it happened,” said student Sydni Geisler.

Classes have been cancelled Monday, but the shelter-in-place was lifted as police continue to look for the shooter.

A town hall meeting at New England College on Monday with former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is also cancelled, according to a school tweet.

"As always, our primary concern is the safety, security, and well-being of our campus community," the school said in a statement. "We have counselors available to meet with those in distress and are reaching out to each and every member of our campus community to offer support.

Wayne Lesperance, the vice president of the school's academic affairs, urged students to check in with their families. Any parents or family members with questions can contact school officials at 603-428-2223.

While Henniker police and state police are still looking for the suspect, they say there is no reason to believe there is an imminent threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Stephen Sloper with the state police major crime unit at 603-271-3636 or the Henniker Police Department at 603-428-3212.

The investigation is ongoing.