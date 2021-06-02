College Student Dies After Stabbing at Weekend Party

A Rhode Island college student stabbed last weekend at a house party has died, according to police and his family.

Maximus Julian, 22, of Little Compton, was stabbed during an altercation at a rental home in Newport at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Newport police Lt. April Amaral said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was taken to the hospital and his family took him off life support on Tuesday afternoon, his father, Diago Julian, told The Newport Daily News.

“It’s such a great loss. The world is less of a place for him to not be there anymore,” the father said.

Maximus Julian was a University of Rhode Island student close to earning his degree in business and marketing, his father said.

A second person was also injured, Amaral said, but he has since been treated at the hospital and released.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

There have been no arrests but police have “people of interest” in the case, she said.

The owner of the property, Christopher Bicho, said the rental was made fraudulently.