Local
rural schools

Collins, Hassan Bill Would Help Rural Students

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

Shutterstock

Maine Sen. Susan Collins and New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan have introduced a bill that would help rural students reach their higher education goals and connect with employment in their hometowns.

The bill is called The Success for Rural Students and Communities Act. 

The bill would create a demonstration program to encourage rural community stakeholders to partner together to help their students matriculate, graduate, and enter the workforce.

Local

cruise ship assault 2 hours ago

New York Man Gets 2 Months for Assault on Cruise Ship

stabbing 58 mins ago

Suspect Arrested at Gunpoint on Route 1 in Connection With Revere Stabbing

These partnerships would draw on the talents of school districts, institutions of higher education, regional economic development entities, and rural community-serving organizations. 

This article tagged under:

rural schoolsNew HampshireSusan CollinsMaggie Hassanbill
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us