Susan Collins

Collins Joins Senators Who Want FDA to Keep E-Cigs from Kids

The Republican senator sent a letter to the FDA commissioner to urge him to take action

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, points toward the elevator as she arrives, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Maine's Republican senator has joined a bipartisan group of colleagues calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to work harder to keep e-cigarettes out of the hands of children.

Sen. Susan Collins and others sent a letter to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn that says the commissioner should prioritize "much-needed public health oversight to these unregulated, addictive, and kid-friendly tobacco products.''

The senators wrote that millions of children are already vaping.

Susan CollinsMainevaping
