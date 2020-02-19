Maine's Republican senator has joined a bipartisan group of colleagues calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to work harder to keep e-cigarettes out of the hands of children.

Sen. Susan Collins and others sent a letter to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn that says the commissioner should prioritize "much-needed public health oversight to these unregulated, addictive, and kid-friendly tobacco products.''

The senators wrote that millions of children are already vaping.