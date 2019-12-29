Local
Collins Proposal to Curb Wildlife Poaching Becomes Law

Maine's Republican senator says a bill designed to protect animals by cutting down on illegal wildlife trafficking and poaching has been signed into law.

Sen. Susan Collins joined Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon in proposing the Rescuing Animals With Rewards Act. The proposal authorizes the federal government to offer financial rewards for information that leads to disruption of wildlife trafficking networks.

Collins says illegal trafficking of wildlife is a "transnational crime that requires a coordinated and sustained global effort'' to be stopped. Collins and Merkley submitted their proposal in May. It has the support of numerous animal welfare organizations.

