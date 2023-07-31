Combating violence in Boston a ‘top issue' for officials, mayor says

Boston police campaigned across the city Monday afternoon in an annual event meant to make communities safer, but it happened to come on the heels of a violent weekend.

Every year, police departments across the nation head out into their communities for National Night Out, bringing food, music and fun in the hopes of deepening relationships. Boston Police made appearances in six neighborhoods Monday afternoon; Brighton, Hyde Park, Roslindale, Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and Mattapan.

“We partner together to keep the city safe, we partner together to solve any issues and problems out there in general,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

Less than 24 hours earlier, police were in some of those same neighborhoods for a very different scene. Three shootings and one stabbing broke out in Roxbury and Dorchester within a four-hour time period Sunday night into early Monday. In all, two people died and four others were taken to local hospitals. The latest spate of violence brought renewed attention to what Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called a “top issue,” in Boston.

“I’m just devastated on behalf of the families and loved ones of those whose lives were lost,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. “This is a top issue in the city in terms of safety as a foundation and for everything else we’re trying to do.”

In April, Wu declared a goal to reduce homicides and shootings by 20% over the next three years. On Monday, she said parts of that plan are already being implemented, but there is more work to do. So far this year, there have been 18 fatal shootings, compared to 32 last year. The total number of shootings are down, Wu noted, but more of them have turned fatal.

There were a number of violent incidents Sunday evening in the city, and all of them are still in the preliminary stages of investigation, police said

“We are well below the five-year average on every count, even as it feels like we are seeing a bit of a rise compared to last year,” Wu said. “We look to see the people behind the numbers always – that’s the most important. Even one life is too many to lose to community violence.”

Boston police data shows crime is down overall from 2021 to 2022, but state data tells a different story. Boston saw a slight increase in violent crimes overall – about 3% -- between 2021 and 2022, according to the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. In that same time period, state data shows homicides increased in Boston by 28%. Boston Police data shows no change in homicide rates, reporting 40 homicides in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

“Any violence in the city of Boston is completely unacceptable and it leaves a ripple effect of trauma in our communities generationally,” Wu said. “We’re doing everything we can to prevent, to head-off, to interrupt community violence and at the same time ensure that those who are committing this violence are held accountable and that there is justice through the law.”

Also Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced $1.5 million in federal grant awards through the Safer Communities Initiative, which her office said "supports violence prevention, response and community engagement efforts through the summer and fall, when violent crime is often at its peak."

The funding was announced at the Boys and Girls Club of Worcester, where Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden spoke about how the issue disproportionately impacts Black and Brown communities.

“Things are a little bit raw right now – we had a tough night in Boston last night,” Hayden said. “Gun violence in Boston happens in a relatively small segment of our city, small segment of our communities. Those communities are made up predominantly of communities of color.”