Boston restaurant talk

Comfort food chain closes, but these restaurants just opened in Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between November 18 and November 24.

Kaia Opens in the South End
A new coastal Greek restaurant from a local hospitality group has debuted in Boston.
Full Story

A Sanctuary Cafe Opens in Beacon Hill
A new cat cafe is now fully up and running in a Boston neighborhood.
Full Story

Top Mix Bar & Kitchen Opens in Cambridge's Alewife Area
A pair of restaurants in Boston known for their Caribbean-style bar bites and cocktails have been joined by a third location in Cambridge.
Full Story

Boston Market in Brockton Appears to Be Closed
A restaurant chain that got its start in the local area has closed its sole remaining location inside Route 495.
Full Story

Local

New England Patriots 2 mins ago

How to watch Patriots vs. Colts in Week 13

Chris Forsberg 3 mins ago

Clutch D-White: Celtics star saves his best ball for final frame

Row 34 to Open in Boston's Kenmore Square
A local group of restaurants known for their seafood will be opening their fifth location--and their second within the city of Boston.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]


Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

    

Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston restaurant talk
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us