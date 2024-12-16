Comfort food spot in Boston is closing; Somerville location to remain open

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A comfort food spot in downtown Boston that is known in part for its hand-cut fries and beer is shutting down, though its other location will continue on.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Saus on Union Street near Faneuil Hall is closing, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:

It's with love in our hearts and tears in our eyes that we let you all know that this Sunday, December 22nd will be our last day of service. The past 13 (THIRTEEN) years at 33 Union Street have been some of the best (and the worst 😂) of our lives....We'd like this last week to feel like a celebration of our 13 years here. Not like a funeral....We truly love and appreciate everyone who's walked through our doors.

The post does mention that the Bow Market location in Somerville will remain open for business.

In addition to fries and beer, Saus also offers such options as burgers, hot dogs, chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches, salad bowls, and more.

The address for the Boston location of Saus is 33 Union Street, Boston, MA, 02108. The website for the business is at https://www.sausboston.com/

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)