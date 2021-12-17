Commercial Building Catches Fire in Brighton

Boston firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out at a commercial building in Brighton around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The fire spread through multiple floors and erupted from the roof of the building at 185 Corey Road, according to the Boston Fire Department. Crews opened the roof of the building to help ventilate the thick smoke. The flames intensified shortly after.

Heavy black smoke permeated the neighborhood by shortly after 5 a.m., the fire department said. All firefighters were ordered to evacuate the building and get off the roof as they dealt with "zero visibility" due to a shifting wind.

Multiple deck guns and ladder pipes were deployed to help battle the blaze. The building was formerly a music school, the Boston Fire Department said.

As the fire roars thru former music school at 185 Corey Rd in Brighton, Commisioner Dempsey orders a 7th alarm pic.twitter.com/he8mHWczrM — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021

No further information was immediately available.

