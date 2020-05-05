Commercial Truck Hits 8-Year-Old Boy Riding Bicycle in Bridgewater

An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being struck by a box truck while out riding his bicycle in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Police received multiple 911 calls for the crash on Scotland Boulevard just after 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from Bridgewater's police and fire departments.

When first responders arrived, the boy was suffering from serious injuries after being struck by the commercial box truck, authorities said.

The boy, who hasn't been identified, was first treated by paramedics, then taken by ambulance to a nearby park, where a medical helicopter took him to Massachusetts General Hospital, authorities said. The boy's exact condition is unclear.

An initial investigation showed that the boy, who was with a relative at the time, left the side of the road and rode into the path of the moving truck, according to the release from the police and fire departments.

The 27-year-old driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.