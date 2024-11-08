Boston Business Journal

Commission offers prime Providence HQ site for $1 to keep Hasbro in Rhode Island

By Mary Serreze

The quasi-state panel in charge of allocating a swath of prime development sites in Providence has agreed to offer its most prominent parcel to Hasbro Inc. in a pitch to keep the company from moving to Massachusetts.

The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission voted unanimously Wednesday night to offer "Parcel 42" to Hasbro, if the company wants it, for one dollar. The park-like one-acre lot on the Providence River is at the heart of the city's so-called Innovation District.

The toy and game company, led by CEO Chris Cocks, has said it wishes to leave its longtime Pawtucket headquarters for a potential move to Boston. Rhode Island officials are pitching Providence instead.

