Community Honors 2 Injured Officers, Slain K-9 After Braintree Shootout

Community members joined together Monday evening in Braintree, Massachusetts, to show support after two police officers were injured and a police dog was killed in a shootout.

Officer Matt Donoghue and K-9 officer Bill Cushing were shot several times when responding to a domestic situation on Friday. K-9 Kitt was killed when he was shot to death by the suspect.

Monday, supporters signed posters and left cards honoring the officers and the dog.

"It should never have happened, but it did, and now we just have to stand behind them and support them, and do the best we can," Braintree resident Linda Kusser.

"We are a town that supports our police officers, and it's unfortunate that police officers are literally under attack at all angles," said Sean Powers, the organizer.

Donoghue was released from the hospital over the weekend, and Cushing may be released on Tuesday.

"The hard part is he's going to go home, and Kitt isn't going to be there," said Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois. "There's a lot for Bill to deal with."

The suspect, identified as Andrew Homen, was also shot to death.

Among the supporters Monday night were Weymoutht Police Sgt. Michael Chesna's parents. Chesna was shot to death in the line of duty back in 2018.

"We would never not come out to support the police, no matter what, no matter where, no matter who, doesn't matter how far it is, we will go," said Mimi Chesna. "This really hit home."

"They do so much for us, and nobody appreciates them," said Chuck Chesna. "We've got to respect them more and appreciate them."

Services for Kitt still haven't been planned yet. The Braintree Police Department says it is waiting on Cushing to get out of the hospital.