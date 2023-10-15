Community mourns teens who died in car crash in Rhode Island

Friends and family are mourning the loss of two teens who lost their lives in a crash in Burrillville, Rhode Island on Friday.

There were flowers, candles and a cross mark 18-year-old Ariel Welch and 19-year-old Andrew Long in the area, according to WJAR.

According to authorities, Long was driving when the car crashed into a tree. Police say speed was a factor.

Long died at the scene and Welch was declared dead sometime later at Rhode Island Hospital.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The families of Welch and Long said to be devastated by the loss.

Welch's family described her as a great kid who loved life whose smile could light up a room.

According to neighbors, speeding has been a concern in the area.