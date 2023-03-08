Company Reaches Agreement with Providence School Bus Drivers to Avoid Strike

The Providence Public School District's bus company averted a possible strike after reaching an agreement on Tuesday night with its unionized drivers.

This will make Providence Bus Drivers the highest paid in the region, according to reports from WJAR.

Teamsters Local 251 voted to reject what the company said was their 'final offer' on Tuesday.

Changes were made to the deal and voters accepted a pre-ratified deal which the company agreed to, according to reports.

The agreement states that the top rate for Providence Bus Drivers will be $37 per hour by 2026.

The last time there was a strike was in 2018 when Providence school bus drivers walked off the job for 11 days.