Company to Pay Air Force Sergeant $60K for Auctioning Possessions

A Massachusetts storage company that federal prosecutors said illegally auctioned the personal possessions of an Air Force sergeant while he was deployed has agreed to pay the service member $60,000 in compensation.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston announced Thursday that Father & Son Moving & Storage also agreed to pay a $5,000 civil penalty and implement new policies to prevent future violations of the law.

A voicemail requesting comment was left with an attorney for the storage company.

Prosecutors say the company broke the law by failing to obtain a court order before auctioning everything in the technical sergeant’s storage units while he was in Qatar.