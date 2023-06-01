Compass Medical Issues New Statement After Abruptly Closing Its Offices

A day after abruptly closing its Massachusetts offices, Compass Medical issued a new statement of and gave some new information on how patients can continue to see their doctors, though that information was limited.

Compass Medical's sudden closure on Wednesday left employees and patients alike scrambling for answers. The Massachusetts attorney general's office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it was looking into what happened and urged anyone who is affected to contact them with their concerns.

In the new statement, released Thursday, the president of the Compass Medical P.C. Board, Dr. Bruce Weinstein, said that the organization was working to provide continuity in their care:

We deeply regret the impact that Compass Medical P.C.’s closure will have on our patients and would like them to know that we are implementing a plan to ensure the continuity of their care. Most Compass physicians will continue to provide medical care in their local communities as part of other practices. Compass will be updating the website regularly with information on how patients can contact their physician in their new practice setting and how they can obtain access to their medical records. Medical records will be preserved and available in accordance with all state and federal regulations.

Patients in need of immediate medical attention should visit their local hospital emergency department or an urgent care center. They may also call our answering service for assistance with emergent prescription refills or test results at 508-350-2000. We ask patients to continue to visit www.compassmedical.net, which will be updated regularly.

Patients are scrambling after the surprise closure of a local health care company.

Compass Medical had locations in Braintree, East Bridgewater, Easton, Middleborough, Quincy and Taunton.

The Compass Medical website on Thursday offered the same statement it had the day before, beginning, "With our deepest and great sadness to inform you of our imminent plan to close our practices. After a steady stream of challenges, we were ultimately forced to make the devastating decision to close all offices of Compass Medical PC., effective immediately, There is no good way to share this news. We are heartbroken and truly sorry as we know the unprecedented impact on our valued patients."

Patients told NBC10 Boston that news of the sudden closure was unexpected, leaving them to figure out what to do.

"It just added more like I said stress and saddened really to have to go through the process of looking for another doctor," said Susan Dollard, a patient who said added that she can't imagine finding a new doctor.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office confirmed they were looking into the matter: “Our office is aware of reports that Compass Medical Group locations closed suddenly today. We are gathering information and in close communication with our partners in the Healey-Driscoll Administration, particularly the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. Affected consumers and patients are encouraged to contact the AG’s office to share their concerns.”