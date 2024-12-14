Concern rises as drone sightings are reported in Massachusetts and New Hampshire

Authorities in New England say they are aware of sightings of drones bring reported from the Cape to the Granite State.

State authorities say they are aware and monitoring the situation, but that is not exactly comforting to people who have seen these drones hovering over their homes.

“It’s very concerning and unnerving and unsettling.” said Harwich resident Lindsay Muto.

Muto says she saw a dozen drones the size of an SUV hovering around her house.

Lawmakers are questioning the FBI over weeks of New Jersey drone sightings.

She is one of many people across Massachusetts and New Hampshire who caught the unconfirmed sighting on video, similar to the drones we have seen flying around New Jersey in recent weeks.

“To my knowledge I think we were one of the first departments to bring it to anybody’s attention.” said Harwich Police Chief Kevin Considine.

Considine sent out a release to let people know they are aware of the situation and an off-duty officer saw two similar drones near the station the same night.

“We don’t know what these are, we don’t know if they’re associated we just know they’re similar to reports in other parts of the country.” the chief added.

Meanwhile, more than 150 miles away in Barrington, New Hampshire, another family caught a similar sight on camera.

“We never thought we would see it on our back yard" said Norma Boyd of Barrington.

Now everyone is asking for answers.

“I think we def need some answers, we have kids at home these things are flying over our house." said Muto.

Massachusetts and New Hampshire State Police say they are aware of these reports and the FAA is monitoring the situation, while the FBI declined to comment.