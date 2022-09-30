Concerns About Rising Rates of Tick-Borne Illness in Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people who live and visit the state to avoid tick bites as data indicates Maine has either broken records for certain tick-borne illnesses or is on track to break them.

In a news release sent to media on Thursday, the agency said officials said four cases of Powassan virus this year broke a previous record.

The diseases on track to break records included Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis and hard tick relapsing fever, with 1,977 cases, 677 cases, 161 cases and 10 cases, respectively.

To prevent tick bites, officials at Maine CDC are urging people to "know when you are in tick habitat and use caution, wear light-colored clothing that covers the arms and legs and tuck pants into socks and perform tick checks daily after any outdoor activity."

Powassan virus is rare, but there have been more cases in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some people will not experience symptoms, but in rare cases it can cause severe illness.

Lyme disease is more common, and if left untreated can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system.