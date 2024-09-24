Pursuit of wanted man in Concord prompts shelter-in-place at local college

A man wanted on domestic violence charges was arrested in New Hampshire after a police chase and search in Concord Monday night that forced a local college campus to shelter in place.

Charles Cutting II, 37, of Rumney, was wanted on assault, domestic violence and criminal threatening charges, according to New Hampshire State Police. When he was found in Concord around 8 p.m. Monday, he fled from State and Concord police, eventually abandoning his vehicle on the NHTI campus.

The community college was placed on a shelter-in-place order while authorities searched for Cutting, who was found on a nearby walking trail.

Cutting was charged with disobeying an officer, reckless conduct, and reckless operation over the pursuit.

More details were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.