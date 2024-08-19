Confronted: Serial scammers who have not paid rent for 20 years

As he took a smoke break outside an extended stay hotel in Westborough, Massachusetts, it was pretty clear Russell Callahan was surprised to see an NBC10 Boston crew show up to expose the scheme he and his wife, Linda, have been pulling off for the past two decades.

“We’ve been looking for you,” we announced as Russell Callahan dropped his cigarette to the pavement and hustled to his room on the ground floor.

Earlier this month, our investigation uncovered how the Callahans have been evicted more than 20 times in the past two decades, with judgments for unpaid rent surpassing well over $100,000.

Landlords told us the couple made a positive first impression and showed up with a packet of paperwork—credit reports, background checks and pay stubs—meant to bolster their standing during the rental application process.

However, after they had moved into homes, property owners discovered the checks had bounced because the bank account had been closed.

Landlords say a string of excuses meant to delay the eviction process followed, until they realized it was all a scam.

Victims we interviewed included a single mom, families saving for their kids’ college expenses, and a veteran who was overseas on his first deployment with the Navy.

Around Worcester Housing Court, it seems like everyone knows the Callahans. Attorney Henry Raphaelson told us he’s been involved in at least six eviction cases with the couple.

We asked Raphaelson why he thinks they continued the scheme, considering they are frequently being moved out of homes and looking for a new victim.

“Because they are living in very, very nice places,” Raphaelson said. “The Callahans certainly owe the most money of anyone I’ve seen in Worcester County.”

However, when we aired our investigation earlier this month, it remained unclear where the Callahans were currently living. No new address had surfaced since their last eviction from a Shrewsbury home at the end of 2023.

So we decided to send a letter to that property with forwarding service and signed delivery confirmation.

When the letter arrived at its final destination, it led us to a UPS location along Route 9 in Shrewsbury. That’s where we spotted Linda Callahan retrieving mail from a PO box and loading up packages in a new Mazda SUV.

NBC10 Boston Linda Callahan outside a UPS facility in Shrewsbury.

Our journey eventually took us to an extended-stay hotel in Westborough. That’s where we approached Russell Callahan in the parking lot.

“Why haven’t you paid rent in the last 20 years?” we asked as Russell hustled toward his room. “You’ve been ripping off landlords for the past 20 years. What do you have to say to them and all the money you owe?”

Just like the monthly rent, the answers from Russell Callahan never arrived. He grabbed a 12-pack of Budweiser off the patio and shut the sliding door behind him without looking back.

NBC10 Boston Russell Callahan turns his back and retreats inside when confronted by an NBC10 Boston crew.

We reached out to property management to ask how long the Callahans have been living there and whether they’ve paid the bill, but have not received a response.

The big question now is if the Callahans will face any serious consequences. As we previously reported, instead of crimes, the incidents have been treated as “housing court matters” by the legal system.

Both the Worcester County DA and the Massachusetts Attorney General tell us they’re aware of our coverage, but have not confirmed or denied if they have opened criminal investigations.

“Hopefully, they’ll end up in some nice jail,” one landlord said. “Free housing. That’s what they’re looking for, yes? Free housing.”