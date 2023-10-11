storm damage

‘Confused and lost': Leominster residents still struggling 1 month after catastrophic flooding

Severe flooding last month in Leominster, Massachusetts, caused significant damage, with many still reeling from the impacts

By Carla Rojo

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's been a month since flooding caused tens of millions of dollars in damage in Leominster, Massachusetts. While many parts of the city have seen progress, other parts are still reeling from the impacts.

Two dams have been shored up and fixed, streets repaved and homes repaired but, for residents like Moses Dejene, the headache continues.

"I've been confused and lost," said Dejene.

He tells us his driveway and his son's car completely washed away.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"As you can see, we're still in the same place since the incident took place," he said.

With Leominster still drying out after Monday's flooding, students returned to school Thursday.

He reached out to the city to ask for assistance, since his insurance doesn't cover flooding.

"We are on our own with this, and yeah, I don't know where to begin, honestly," Dejene said. "I'm not prepared to deal with something like this."

But since he is on private property, it makes things a little more complicated, Mayor Dean Mazzarella said.

"A lot of this is out of our control," he said. "It's either insurance companies, FEMA."

More on the flooding in Leominster

commuter rail Sep 19

Repairs complete along Commuter Rail line in Leominster after historic flooding

storm damage Sep 14

Leominster students return to school as massive clean-up job continues

storm damage Sep 13

Leominster flood recovery could take weeks to complete, mayor says

The mayor and the office of Gov. Maura Healey say that FEMA will be in the city Thursday to assess damages.

Residents are hoping they will get much-needed assistance, especially since they're against the clock with winter right around the corner.

"From the city standpoint, it's trying to get people, you know, heating systems back up and running, hot water tanks," Mazzarella said. "Those are the priorities right now."

Children in Leominster will return to school Thursday for the first time since Monday's flooding.

Dejene says he understands the city is under a lot of pressure, but he hopes to find a solution soon.

"I guess they are probably dealing with the same stress that I assume that most of the residents," he said.

The mayor says more than 1,000 residents who also have private properties have applied for assistance from FEMA.

The recovery efforts can still take weeks to months.

This article tagged under:

storm damage
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us