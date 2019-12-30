Conn. Man Accused of Throwing Pocket Knife at Other Driver in Road Rage Incident

A Connecticut man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly threw a pocket knife at another driver during a road age incident on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

State police said they received a report at about 9 p.m. of a road rage incident involving two drivers on I-90 in Auburn. The caller told authorities the other motorists threw a knife into his window, harming him and his passenger.

An investigation determined the drivers of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler and a 2011 BMW 328 were involved in a road rage confrontation after one of the vehicles cut off the other. The incident escalated to lights being flashed, gestures and “brake jobs” until the driver of the Jeep threw a folding pocket knife into the window of the BMW.

The BMW driver, who was only identified as a 22-year-old man from Middletown, Connecticut, suffered minor injuries along with his 23-year-old passenger. The pair were going to seek treatment on their own, according to state police.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as 26-year-old Joshua Garrey of Wethersfield, Connecticut. He was arrested on several charges that include two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, following too closely, throwing an object on a highway and failure to use care and caution.

Garrey was released on $500 bail and is expected to be arraigned at Worcester District Court at a later date. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.