Conn. man facing charges for murder of Vermont woman found dead in large toolbox

A Connecticut man is facing charges for the murder of a Vermont woman whose body was found in a large toolbox on a river sandbar back in February.

Vermont State Police said Wednesday that they have applied for an arrest warrant for Jakiy Tramaine Corey Keith, 24, of Hartford, Connecticut, charging him with second-degree murder and unauthorized burial or removal of a body in connection with the death of 29-year-old Kayla Wright, of Derby.

He has been in custody since his arrest on Feb. 6 on federal drug charges.

Investigators had said previously that Wright died of a gunshot wound to the head. Her body was found on Feb. 6 in a truck-bed-style toolbox on a sandbar in the area of Big Falls on Missisquoi River in Troy, according to a police affidavit.

State police also announced Wednesday that they have arrested two suspects in connection with Wright's death. Aaron Camp, 34, of Derby, faces charges of unauthorized burial or removal of a body and being an accessory after the fact to murder. Terron "Josh" Pendelton, 34, of Waterbury, faces one count of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

State police said their investigation revealed that Keith shot Wright multiple times early on the morning of Feb. 2 inside a home on Route 100 in Troy. The shooting allegedly arose from a dispute related to drug trafficking in northern Vermont. They said Camp and Pendleton assisted with cleaning up the crime scene, and Camp helped Keith dispose of Wright's body.

Camp and Pendleton were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Vermont Supeior Courtin Newport. A court hearing for Keith has yet to be scheduled.

Keith and two other people had previously arrested on drug charges as part of the investigation into Wright's death.