Real Estate

These Connecticut cities are among the top 10 housing markets in 2024

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A new Zillow study names four Connecticut cities among the top 10 housing markets in the country in 2024.

Cities in the Northeast dominated the list of most popular markets, with Manchester, New Hampshire, taking the top spot.

For Connecticut, Stamford was third on the list, Bridgeport was fifth, New Haven was eighth and Waterbury was ninth.

Here is the full top 10 list:

  1. Manchester, New Hampshire
  2. Rockford, Illinois
  3. Stamford, Connecticut
  4. Columbia, Maryland
  5. Bridgeport, Connecticut
  6. Allentown, Pennsylvania
  7. Peoria, Illinois
  8. New Haven, Connecticut
  9. Waterbury, Connecticut
  10. Sunnyvale, California

While not on the list, Zillow said Milford, Connecticut, emerged as the most popular coastal city in all of the United States in 2024.

The area has plenty of seaside attractions, including beaches, parks, boating and more with 17 miles of coastline along Long Island Sound, according to Zillow.

Local

Terrorism 2 hours ago

Lynn city councilor shares firsthand experience of New Orleans in mourning

COPLEY SQUARE 3 hours ago

Part of Copley Square Park has now reopened

For more information and to read the study, click here.

This article tagged under:

Real Estate
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us