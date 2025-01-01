These Connecticut cities are among the top 10 housing markets in 2024

A new Zillow study names four Connecticut cities among the top 10 housing markets in the country in 2024.

Cities in the Northeast dominated the list of most popular markets, with Manchester, New Hampshire, taking the top spot.

For Connecticut, Stamford was third on the list, Bridgeport was fifth, New Haven was eighth and Waterbury was ninth.

Here is the full top 10 list:

Manchester, New Hampshire Rockford, Illinois Stamford, Connecticut Columbia, Maryland Bridgeport, Connecticut Allentown, Pennsylvania Peoria, Illinois New Haven, Connecticut Waterbury, Connecticut Sunnyvale, California

While not on the list, Zillow said Milford, Connecticut, emerged as the most popular coastal city in all of the United States in 2024.

The area has plenty of seaside attractions, including beaches, parks, boating and more with 17 miles of coastline along Long Island Sound, according to Zillow.

