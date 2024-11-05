Everything you need to know about Election Day in Connecticut

Election Day is here and here's everything you need to know.

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. While the polls are open until 8 p.m., anyone who is in line at that time will be allowed to vote.

You can find out where to vote here.

Same-day registration

If you have not registered to vote, but want to vote on Tuesday, you have the option of same-day registration.

Same-day registration allows for people who are not yet registered or who are registered in one town, but have moved to another town to register and vote on Election Day, according to the Office of the Secretary of the State.

For Election Day, the same-day registration location will be different than your polling location.

Click here for a town-by-town list of same-day-registration locations.

To qualify for same-day-registration, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be age 18 or older

Be a bona fide resident of the town where you are registering

If convicted of a felony, have completed confinement

First time voters will need a copy of a current and valid photo ID that shows the voter’s name and address or a copy of a current utility bill, bank, statement, government check, paycheck, or government document that shows the voter’s name and address.

Reporting problems at the polls

If you see any issues, you can report them to the workers at the polls or you can call the Election Day Hotline: 1-866-733-2463. You can also email them: elections@ct.gov.

Early voting and absentee ballots

More than 740,000 people in Connecticut came out and voted early - that's about 30 percent of registered voters in the state. Ballots for anyone who voted early will be counted starting at 6 a.m.

Absentee ballots can be counted beginning at 10 a.m. Any absentee ballots must get to the town clerk by 8 p.m.

Roughly 30% of people here in Connecticut took advantage of early voting, but there is still one more chance if you haven't voted yet.