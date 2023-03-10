Construction Equipment Falls Onto Tracks During Milton Station Demo Project

Shuttle buses were replacing service along the entire Mattapan Trolley line Friday morning, after a piece of construction equipment fell over onto the tracks.

The construction equipment was involved in a demolition project at Milton Station, and has since been removed. Shuttles were replacing service between Ashmont and Mattapan, which is the whole trolley line.

MBTA crews were inspecting infrastructure still as of around 6:30 a.m. Just after 7:30 a.m., the MBTA said that shuttle buses were being phased out and regular service was resuming with delays.

Work has been ongoing this week at Milton Station to demolish a set of stairs there, which has been a source of contention between the town of Milton and the MBTA for a considerable amount of time.