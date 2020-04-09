coronavirus

Boston Convention Center Field Hospital Construction Near Complete

The Boston Convention and Exhibition Center will become a 1,000-bed field hospital

By Lara Salahi

NBC Universal, Inc.

New England's largest Teamster's union is completing construction Thursday to transform Boston Convention and Exhibition Center into a field hospital during the coronavirus crisis.

Following the lead of the DCU Center in Worcester, the BCEC is being turned into a 1,000 bed field hospital to help relieve the pressure Boston hospitals could face during the expected surge.

Mayor Marty Walsh said that part of the convention center is being used to build 500 beds for homeless people with coronavirus who don't require hospitalization.

The new field hospital is expected to open as early as Friday.

