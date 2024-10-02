Construction flagger killed in crash in Downeast Maine

A 24-year-old construction flagger was killed when he was hit by a pickup truck while working in a construction zone in Downeast Maine on Tuesday.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on Acadia Highway in Orland.

A Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was driving east approaching a construction zone when it struck a flagger who was conducting traffic control, allowing traffic to travel east in the westbound lane since the eastbound lane was closed for paving.

The flagger, identified as Charles A.W. Resh, of Searsport, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, authorities said. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 70-year-old Clint Clagett, of Bucksport, was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no further details are being released, the sheriff's office said.