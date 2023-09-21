Construction worker dies after incident at South Burlington, Vt. job site

A construction worker died after an incident at a South Burlington, Vermont, job site on Tuesday, when he was hit and pinned under material that fell off a forklift, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ-TV.

The worker killed at the Williston Road construction site was an employee of PC Construction, the South Burlington Police Department told WPTZ.

First responders gave first aid to the worker, who was not identified by the news outlet, and he was later taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he died.

The incident is not considered suspicious.

An investigation is ongoing by the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and by PC Construction.