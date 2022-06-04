Construction Worker Killed in Collapse in Maine

A construction worker was killed in Rockland, Maine on Saturday after a carport he'd been working with a crew to remove collapsed on him.

The Portland Press Herald reported that Kendall Ross, 37, of Rockland, had been working to remove a carport from a residence on Crescent Street when a beam supporting the structure that connected it to the house on the property collapsed after it was cut around 8:20 a.m.

Emergency crews including local fire and police responded to the scene as calls were put out to local contractors to see if an excavator could be brought in to lift the structure, the Press Herald reported.

After an inflatable device generally used to lift heavy objects such as cars was used to free Ross, who still had a faint pulse, according to the Press Herald, he was transported to Penobscot Bay Medical Center via LifeFlight of Maine. Ross was later pronounced dead, the Press Herald reported.

Corey Conway of Veteran Builders, the company Ross was working for, told the Press Herald that he'd cut the final beam connecting it to the house when it collapsed.