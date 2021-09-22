Controversy Follows Proposal to Move Homeless From Boston to Revere Hotel

A proposal to move homeless people from a troubled area in Boston to a hotel in nearby Revere, Massachusetts, has people and leaders in that community pushing back.

Anthony Springer's new home is right next door to the Quality Inn.

"We saved up every single dollar we could possibly have to get out of the city and try to move into a nice place in the suburbs to raise our family," said Springer. "And now it seems like the city is following us out here."

Boston's plan would move dozens of homeless people from the area known as "Mass. and Cass" to the hotel.

"We would have definitely reconsidered if we knew something like that was in the mix," Springer said.

The problems at Mass. and Cass, also known as "Methadone Mile," include open use of illegal drugs, as well as mental health issues.

"Putting people in a hotel isn't going to be the solution that's going to help the people that are struggling," said Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo.

The mayor is blasting Boston over the proposal to house people at the Quality Inn, saying he has received almost no details about the plan.

He fired off a letter to the city saying he has lost all confidence in the Boston Public Health Commission.

"It's not one community's burden to bear, but it's certainly not the city of Revere's," said Arrigo.

In a statement, Boston Mayor Kim Janey said Revere needs to "step up" and that "municipal leaders who say that we need to do this work as a region but who fail to take responsibility in their own city or town may be making a good sound bite, but it does not solve the problem."

Janey says the plan is to house about 30 homeless people at the hotel if the proposal moves forward.