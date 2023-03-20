Convenience Store Robbery Under Investigation in Cambridge

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, were investigating Sunday after a man was said to have robbed a convenience store, possibly with a gun.

The store that was robbed was on Massachusetts Avenue, an area where officers remained on scene investigating after the incident, which was reported around 3:30 p.m.

Update: officers remain in the area after a suspect — described as a tall, thin black male in his mid-30s to early 40s wearing all black clothing and a surgical mask — robbed a convenience store on the 700 block of Mass Ave. A possible firearm was displayed to a clerk. — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) March 19, 2023

The Cambridge Police Department noted on social media that a "possible firearm" was displayed to the clerk, but didn't offer additional details about the incident.