Mass. Convention Center Authority chief stepping down

Massachusetts Convention Center Authority Executive Director David Gibbons is stepping down from his position running the agency, shortly after a series of apparent missteps with its board.

"The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority Board and Executive Director David Gibbons have mutually agreed that a change in leadership would be best at this time for the future of the Authority," MCCA Board Chair Emme Handy told the News Service.

Gibbons is resigning effective Dec. 1, and the board will appoint an interim executive director.

"During this transition to new leadership, the Board will continue its critical work to foster diversity, equity and inclusion at the MCCA," Handy said in her statement to the News Service.

The convention center authority came under fire earlier this year after a report found it fell short on diversity and inclusion efforts, and employees claimed they felt racially discriminated against.

The most recent controversy came last week, when the board pulled back from choosing a developer Gibbons' team recommended for a valuable piece of state-owned land in South Boston, and Handy alleged that the process of choosing the developer had been opaque.

"The Board has an expansive and positive vision for the Authority and is committed to launching a transparent and inclusive search to identify the next permanent Executive Director who will share that vision and bring it to life," Handy said in her statement. "The Board Chair extends her appreciation to David for his dedicated service to the MCCA."