Convicted murderer Richard Seymour up for parole again

He pleaded guilty to second degree murder, three counts of kidnapping and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Convicted murderer Richard Seymour is up for parole again on Thursday.

Seymour hit his teenage son over the head with a gas tank and a hammer and beat him with his fists in his family's Billerica, Massachusetts, home on Jan. 20, 1986. He also attacked his wife and kidnapped his daughter, Paula.

He pleaded guilty to second degree murder, three counts of kidnapping and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

At a parole hearing in 2016, Seymour apologized to his daughter and wife.

"Oh, geez. I'm sorry, I'm sorry I murdered our son, Regina. I'm sorry, I'm sorry, Paula for your brother. I'm sorry for everything. I take responsibility for all of my actions and the torment I caused my family both before and after the murder," he said.

Seymour's hearing takes place at 10 a.m. at the Parole Board in Natick.

