Cool and dry Sunday in New England

A chilly start to our Sunday with slightly below normal temperatures expected through the day. High pressure continues to build, meaning skies will stay clear and sunny with low dew points and humidity.

Overnight into Monday, expect clear skies and calm conditions, allowing temperatures to dip sharply again, with widespread lows in the 20s, though areas along the coast lows will be just above freezing.

As high pressure moves offshore early next week, temperatures will rise, reaching the 60s on Tuesday, with some spots nearing 70, along with gusty southwest winds up to 20-30 mph that will elevate fire weather concerns.

By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to soar back into the mid-70s. A weak cold front will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing slightly cooler air for the end of the week with highs in the 60s.