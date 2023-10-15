Cool, dry Sunday before scattered showers on Monday

Predominating clouds and peeks of sunshine remain through this Sunday with slightly cooler than usual temperatures from today through Tuesday.

The overall pattern will be relatively calm, with only a few brief showers in the forecast Monday & Tuesday with plenty of clouds particularly across the Cape & islands with partial sunshine inland from time to time.

This afternoon our highs stay in the upper 50s to low 60s but the breezy northerly wind keeps it feeling mostly in the 50s.

The coastal low keeps moving away from the region, leaving behind the morning showers we had across the Cape & Islands. Breezy conditions will persist across the Cape & Nantucket gusting up to 30 mph, meanwhile, gusts up to 20 mph may remain inland.

Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 40s along variable clouds, while Monday will offer considerable clouds with a few scattered showers. Thankfully for many, its no washout, we’ll just see spotty showers throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

The increased cloudiness is due to a shortwave moving west southwestward into Maine, which will bring some diurnal heating and a possibility of a few showers, particularly in eastern MA. These showers may even contain graupel, given the cold temperatures aloft.

On Tuesday, we’ll have a short-wave energy system will move northeast off the east coast, leading to northeast winds, cloudiness, and the potential for isolated showers. These showers are not expected to be widespread. By Wednesday, a high pressure will build over the region, putting an end to the unsettled weather pattern.

The upper-level ridge building over the Northeast will bring warmer temperatures, with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 60s by Thursday.

Starting Friday, we’ll see increasing clouds and the weather pattern taking a turn for potentially wet and windy, as a robust upper-level trough digs into the southeastern US.

We may see a strong low-pressure system, which may bring wind and rain to parts of the region. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you posted, stay tuned.