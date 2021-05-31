Local

Cool, Rainy Memorial Day, Clouds Could Break This Afternoon

After back to back record cool days, temperatures will be staying below average on this Memorial Day, but this day of cool air won’t break records. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. It possible that we could squeeze in some dry time by the afternoon, but the morning will feature a few rumbles of thunder.

The rest of the week looks fairly quiet. Temperatures will be warming up through the end of the week. As we head into next weekend temperatures will turn dramatically warmer with the first heat wave of 2021 possible. With the warmer air comes our next chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

